Massive Survivor mistake has fans fuming

AUSTRALIAN Survivor's biggest schemer, Benji Wilson, was voted out in a tense tribal council in last night's episode - and in doing so, became the third player this season to make a simple, fatal error in the game.

Benji had an immunity idol in his pocket that, if used, would've meant he was ineligible to be voted out - but he didn't play it.

The 26-year-old "former competitive basketballer" and "self-made millionaire" has been perhaps this season's most divisive contestant, angering viewers as he attempted to play virtually all of his contestants off against each other.

Last night his constant doublecrossing came unstuck in one hilarious moment, as he told fellow contestant Brian there were moves afoot to vote him out that night - all while Brian was wearing his own hard-won Immunity Necklace, meaning he couldn't be voted out. It plainly exposed Benji as a liar - and a bad one, at that:

HOW COULD YOU FORGET BENJI, HE'S LITERALLY WEARING THE IMMUNITY NECKLACE #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/v8fZ51Sv8j — Australian Survivor (@Survivor_AU) September 18, 2018

But it was Benji going home with an immunity idol in his pocket that left many viewers frustrated, especially because he was the second player in a row to do so - and the third so far this season.

“I’ve made a huge mistake.”

Just one episode earlier, former AFL player Mat Rogers, one of the game's all-round strongest contenders, was sent packing without using hisown immunity idol.

This was despite one of the most action-packed tribal councils in Australian Survivor history, with panicked last-minute deliberations that should've made it clear nobody was safe.

Mat looked pretty happy from his position in the jury last night — Benji had blindsided him the night before.

Earlier in the season, yet another of the game's alpha males, three-time US Survivor contestant Russell Hantz, left the show with an idol in his pocket - an especially embarrassing blunder after so much hot air about being the greatest player the game has ever seen (he is, in fact, now a four-time loser).

The common thread between the three players - all males with a clearly outsized sense of confidence about their ability to win the game - was not lost on viewers:

3 players left the game with an idol in their back pocket. All men. Cocky men. Toxic masculinity anyone?? #Survivorau pic.twitter.com/DY5cOFYKfR — Dylan (@DylanDylan2017) September 18, 2018

The guys in Survivor are not very good at the game... all these idols in the mix and no one is using them!!!? #SurvivorAU #walkingoffwithanotheridol #toomanyinplay — Candice (@CCGalvez) September 18, 2018

Three people have now gone out with an idol in their pocket this season. Two in a row! And another two idols were played unnecessarily. Not sure if this is indicative of good or bad gameplay. I’m leaning towards good...? #SurvivorAU — Trent Anderson (@TrentA1288) September 18, 2018

"If I had information going in, I would've played my idol, there's no question," Rogers said during an interview on Studio 10 yesterday.

"But when you don't know, and you're trying to think on your feet ... there was confusion about voting. I was sitting there trying to calculate numbers in my head, and before I knew it, my name was being read out."

Benji seemed surprisingly chipper after being voted out.

"I took out Mat the godfather, I made the big moves I wanted to make, and people made big moves against me and got me in the end. All in all, a good experience and much respect to those that outlasted me out here," he said.

Australian Survivor airs 7:30pm Mondays and Tuesdays on Ten.