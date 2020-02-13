Survival guide for Valentine’s Day as a single

IT'S Valentine's Day and you're single.

If you're already feeling attacked by all the loved-up declarations about to spew across social media feeds, you're definitely not the only one.

In an age when it's not considered "real love" unless the whole world (or your complete friends' list) knows about it, Valentine's Day can feel lonely for those without the proverbial someone special.

So for those of you dreading February 14 - here is a survival guide for getting through the day.

Throw a party and create some fun cocktails for your guests.

■For the newly single, throw a badass Anti-Valentine's Day party with your single mates. Make a great playlist with tongue-in-cheek tunes that suit the mood and have fun with any drinks and snacks. A few names suggestions could be 'fries before guys', 'it's not me, it's you', 'boi bye' or 'next'.

■If you plan to drink, do not text your ex. You do not miss them or need to see them. It's just the day. In fact give your phone to your best mate. Save yourself the regret that will come on February 15.

Swipe away on Valentine’s Day.

■Gather your single friends and together plunge into the black depths that is online dating swiping away as you sip on your preferred drink of choice and judge people's profiles. Want a list of profiles to avoid - we've got you covered here.

■In fact turn yourself into the bachelor or bachelorette for the night. Organise to meet a number of online dating matches at the same bar and see how it plays out.

Meet a bunch of your Tinder matches at the same bar on the same night and see how it plays out.

■Ice creameries are open late. Apparently some singles have "found more love at the bottom of a jamoca almond fudge than anywhere else". Calories don't count on Valentine's Day right?

■Stay off social media. We all have those friends who love to gush with the old "partner appreciation post". V-Day will be rife with what many of us secretly, or not so secretly, think are vomit-inducing.

Have a date with your pet.

■Spend the entire day with the one who loves you the most - your pet, if you have one. In fact, all pet owners should do up a pet appreciation post to flood social media on Valentine's Day.

■Avoid every romantic comedy ever made at all costs. Instead binge-watch your favourite thrillers or crime series. Is there a character resembling your ex who dies? Even better.

Don’t wait for someone else to treat you - treat yourself.

■Treat your self. Go to a movie, buy that dress or those shoes or that boat or those golf clubs, book a massage or a hair appointment, order your favourite food or drink. Indulge in a little self love and self care.

■Have the day off - take the mother of all naps satisfied in the knowledge that most of the couples you know will probably be at work.

Who doesn’t love a good afternoon nap.

■Try not to buy into the whole premise of needing someone to be happy. Make a vision board filled with your passions, words, phrases, images, material - things to inspire you every day.

■Book a holiday and spend the day planning your trip. There is never a bad time to book a domestic or overseas trip and there's nothing better than having a holiday on the horizon. Catch flights, not feelings.