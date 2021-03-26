Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop speaks to the ABC's 730 Report, addressing the alleged toxic culture in parliament. Picture: ABC
Former Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop speaks to the ABC's 730 Report, addressing the alleged toxic culture in parliament. Picture: ABC
Politics

Surprise name pops up as crisis deepens

by Ben Graham
26th Mar 2021 9:03 AM

A NSW Liberal MP Catherine Cusack has released a list of demands of Scott Morrison to deal with the crisis engulfing Parliament - including a call to bring back Julie Bishop.

Ms Bishop has been enjoying her time in the celebrity spotlight since stepping away from politics two years ago.

The former foreign minister has a new television gig lined up with comedian Joel Creasey.

However, Ms Cusack wants to see her back in politics as the sexual assault crisis deepens

Ms Cusack, a state upper house member based on the NSW north coast, fired off a series of blistering tweets on Tuesday night, addressing the Prime Minister and telling him "he doesn't get it".

"Dear Prime Minister I am not your wife/mother/daughter. I am a female Liberal MP," she began her message.

"I know you love family as do I - and (I know you) mean well but you clearly do not understand anything about our political experiences. Pls talk to your women MPs. If they feel safe - they will tell you!"

Originally published as Surprise name pops up as crisis deepens

editors picks julie bishop politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

        Premium Content New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

        News Filmed like an old-school home movie, the clip for this band’s new single shows them having the “best day ever”.

        Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

        Premium Content Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

        News The beach will close on March 31 due to ongoing concerns about public safety and...

        New $100 hotel vouchers announced

        New $100 hotel vouchers announced

        News Residents of New South Wales will be able to apply for $100 vouchers for hotel...

        Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

        Premium Content Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

        News A free 24-hour GP Telehealth service for people affected by floods or severe...