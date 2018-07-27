Surf community mourns a legend

Wayne Deane in action. He has lost his battle with stomach cancer, friends said today.

Wayne Deane in action. He has lost his battle with stomach cancer, friends said today.

THE surfing community is mourning the death of a legend of the sport, Gold Coaster Wayne 'The Evergreen' Deane.

Deane, 66, a former world longboard champion and fearless big wave rider, passed away peacefully this morning after battling stomach cancer, friends said today.

A hugely respected 'waterman' and master surfboard shaper, Deane was one of the greats of Snapper Rocks Surfriders, a club that has produced world champions including his close mate Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew, Joel Parkinson and Stephanie Gilmore.

A carpenter by trade, Deane began surfing in 1960 and was part of the 'shortboard revolution' that turned the sport on its head in the mid 1960s.

His wife, Colleen, was also a champion longboarder and the couple's son Noa is an underground surf star.