Surfer being 'bashed against rocks', rescue crews called

RESCUE crews are currently responding to reports of a surfer being bashed against rocks at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, Far North Coast Surf Life Saving Support Operations, NSW Ambulance and police officers are in attendance.

There is heavy swell on the coast this morning.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter helping search for missing surfers off Boulder Beach, Skennars Head. Debby Milgate

Yesterday, crews from Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast had a busy afternoon with two call outs.

"Support Operations, together with club call out teams, attended a report of missing surfers at Cabarita Beach, with the assistance of Westpac 3 and Qld Police Polair," they posted on Facebook.

"A further call out occurred with reports of surfers in distress between Wategos and The Pass, Byron Bay.

"Both incidents resulted in a good outcome."

More to come.