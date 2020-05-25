Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A search is under way for a surfer at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.
A search is under way for a surfer at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.
News

Surfer being 'bashed against rocks', rescue crews called

Alison Paterson
by
25th May 2020 8:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESCUE crews are currently responding to reports of a surfer being bashed against rocks at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, Far North Coast Surf Life Saving Support Operations, NSW Ambulance and police officers are in attendance.

There is heavy swell on the coast this morning.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter helping search for missing surfers off Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter helping search for missing surfers off Boulder Beach, Skennars Head. Debby Milgate

Yesterday, crews from Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast had a busy afternoon with two call outs.

"Support Operations, together with club call out teams, attended a report of missing surfers at Cabarita Beach, with the assistance of Westpac 3 and Qld Police Polair," they posted on Facebook.

"A further call out occurred with reports of surfers in distress between Wategos and The Pass, Byron Bay.

"Both incidents resulted in a good outcome."

More to come.

boulder beach skennars head surfer westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNTDOWN: Pubs counting down the days to reopen

        premium_icon COUNTDOWN: Pubs counting down the days to reopen

        News WATERING holes racing to welcome back patrons by winter as NSW coronavirus restrictions are eased.

        Whales are back on the move

        premium_icon Whales are back on the move

        News WHALES will start to be seen along our coast again as the annual whale migration...

        Dementia patients, their carers need support during COVID-19

        premium_icon Dementia patients, their carers need support during COVID-19

        News DAISI's ways to help those who may be forgotten in the pandemic

        WATCH: How Byron inspired artist’s new song

        premium_icon WATCH: How Byron inspired artist’s new song

        News THE artist has unveiled a new song about Byron Bay.