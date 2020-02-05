Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
News

Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

by Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER spat in the face of a corrections officer during an incident at Capricornia Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A prisoner was attending the health centre when he became agitated and spat in the male officer's face, Queensland Corrective Services said.

QCS said the prisoner was restrained without further incident and was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer was assessed by staff at the health centre and was then referred to hospital for further treatment," a QCS statement read.

"The centre management is providing support to the officer, his family and his colleagues."

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges," QCS' statement read.

attack capricornia correctional centre crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Kevin Hogan thinks about the leadership challenge

        premium_icon What Kevin Hogan thinks about the leadership challenge

        News THE National Party faced a leadership vote after senator Bridget McKenzie quit the frontbench.

        Are you tough enough for this challenge?

        premium_icon Are you tough enough for this challenge?

        Sport “This is a way to put your body to the test and help support children.”

        How bees are vital to macadamia, avocado growers

        premium_icon How bees are vital to macadamia, avocado growers

        News A SERIES of pollination-themed workshops will be held next month

        Fitness on agenda for Seniors Week

        premium_icon Fitness on agenda for Seniors Week

        News WHAT’S on: a list of activities for seniors from February 17 to 21.