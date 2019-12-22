Supermum’s ‘biggest upset of all time’

Before this week, the name Fallon Sherrock would scarcely have been heard outside of darts circles but the 25-year-old mother-of-one has smashed the glass ceiling of the sport.

Darts has traditionally been a male dominated sport but Sherrock has changed that in the space of two wins.

Originally a 2000-1 shot at winning the world championships, Sherrock stunned the world earlier in the week with a win over the world 77 Ted Evetts.

The earth shattering win shocked the world but the newest star of the darts world has done it again, going much bigger to claim a massive win over Austrian Mensur Suljovic, who is ranked 11th in the world, romping to a 3-1 victory over experienced Austrian Mensur Suljovic, the 11th seed.

She has now booked a spot in the third round of the PDC World Championships and will face the world number 24 Chris Dobey on December 27 (11.30pm AEDT) to keep her dream alive.

In a pulsating match, Fallon delivered a matchwinning bullseye to emerge triumphant, drawing ecstatic cheers from a packed crowd who have embraced her rise as the "Queen of the Palace".

SHERROCK HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!!



She beats Mensur Suljovic 3-1 to repeat history and book her place in the Third Round.



INCREDIBLE SCENES!!! pic.twitter.com/jXhQNuBSk8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2019

While some on social media pointed out that fans had been jeering Sherrock's opponents, it's hard to take away from her accomplishments.

When asked if she could win the tournament, Sherrock told Sky Sports continued to be confident responding "Why not?"

"I've won two games, there's nothing to say I can't, I mean look what's happening," she said.

"I have just proved that we (women) can beat anyone. I have beaten two of the best players in the world."

Fallon Sherrock has shattered darts’ glass ceiling.

The reporter talking to Sherrock said it "was the biggest noise we've ever heard at Alexandria Palace".

UK tabloid The Sun even called it "the biggest upset of all time" with the result getting comparisons to Leicester City's English Premier League win.

Sherrock, a former women's world championship runner-up, is in the same section of the draw as Australian Simon Whitlock, and could meet the Aussie in the quarter-finals.

"When it went in, it was a sigh of relief … I can't believe it. My finishing was spot on," Sherrock said.

"I'm still waiting for it all to sink in, I mean it's definitely not sunk in yet and now it's definitely not sunk in. I don't even know how I'm going to sleep tonight."

The other, Japan's Mikuru Suzuki, took James Richardson to a deciding leg before losing 3-2 in the opening round.

But Sherrock has made few mistakes as she made news around the world with plenty of support coming from high profile places.

🏆 Leicester won the Premier League at odds of 5000/1



🎯 Fallon Sherrock was 5000/1 to win the World Darts Championship



🤞 Is the Queen of the Palace going to surpass the Foxes as the greatest sporting story every told?! https://t.co/zdTn24PNqj — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) December 22, 2019

Congratulations to Fallon Sherrock, the first woman in history to win a match in the World Darts Championship.



Fallon earned more for this first-round win than she would have earned from winning the women’s championship. https://t.co/onF7U7ZpMO — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 18, 2019

Congratulations! 👏 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 21, 2019

Never enjoyed @SkySportsDarts as much as tonight @Fsherrock you absolute hero 💥 — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) December 21, 2019

Thank you 😳😳👍 — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) December 22, 2019

This is such a brilliant story: Fallon Sherrock smashing Ally Pally’s glass ceiling https://t.co/FMragG0WEm — Alex Terrell (@alxterrell) December 22, 2019

The rise of Sherrock has made news around the world with promoter and director of the Professional Darts Corporation Eddie Hearn reportedly bombarded with requests for Sherrock to be given a spot on the 2020 Premier League tour after he tweeted about her second victory.

Sherrock was asked where the women's version of the game should go, whether continuing to take on men or a separate women's tour, she said "both would be great".

Even Sherrock seems to hardly believe what is happening.

"I just think when we play the men it brings out our better game," she said.

"We've got to prove ourselves first but obviously if there was a tour or something like that, it would be brilliant as well. It would just show how strong the women's game is at the moment and that's what we need as well."

- with Reuters