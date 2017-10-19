Superdeafy on screen this weekend

American actor John Maucere as Superdeafy in the film No Ordinary Hero : The Super Deafy Story.

The Northern Rivers deaf community will be celebrating National Week of Deaf People with the screening of No Ordinary hero : The Superdeafy Story.

This 2013 cinema project was written, directed and starred by John Maucere based on a character created by Taly Ravid.

In the film, actor Tony Kane plays a superhero on TV, but in real life he's just another guy who happens to be deaf, with hopes and dreams that always seem to elude him.

Eight-year-old Jacob Lang, also deaf, is having a hard time in school, where he is torn between what his father thinks is 'normal' and an education using sign language promoted by his mother.

When Tony and Jacob's paths cross, they inspire belief in each other and in themselves.

And when Tony meets Jacob's teacher, Jenny (Michelle Nunes), a romance blossoms that suddenly makes Tony feel like he can do anything, even things he never dreamed was possible.

This was the first commercial feature film being executive-produced exclusively by deaf executive producers and directed by a deaf director.

SuperDeafy will be screening at the Ballina Cinema this Sunday at 12 noon.

National Week of Deaf People

The screening is part of National Week of Deaf People which is a celebration of the unique language and culture of the Deaf Community.

Team Leader Norther NSW for The Deaf Society, Melissa Mahony, said the society is excited to be partnering with Ballina Cinema to bring this ground-breaking film to the area.

"Ballina Cinema is the only local cinema that offers captions on the screen and they screen about four open captioned films per year," she said.

"Lismore Event Cinemas have captiview devices but the majority of deaf people prefer open captions. Open captions are a more enjoyable cinema experience."

Ms Mahony said hundreds of deaf and hard of hearing people live in the Northern NSW region.

"The Deaf Society supports deaf people to access all areas of life on an equal basis with others," she explained.

"Some of the services we provide are; employment support, education and training, Auslan (Australian Sign Language) interpreting, everyday life skills development and NDIS support."

Anyone interested in learning Auslan, the native language of the Australian Deaf Community, or for more information, visit https://deafsocietynsw.org.au/