Supercars worth $6m destroyed in crash

A PORSCHE 911 GT2 RS has crashed into a Pagani Huayra in what must surely be one of the most expensive two-car crashes in history.

While details of the unfortunate meeting are scant, grainy video footage posted on Instagram gives some clues as to the costly mistake.

The two cars are lapping the Monza track in Italy and the 911 GT2 arrives much faster from behind, slamming into the side of the Pagani as it tucks into the apex to take the first corner.

Monza's start-finish straight is extremely fast with Formula 1 cars topping 360km/h in the past before a huge braking area to slow for the right-left combination that was the scene of this crash.

Tyre screeches can be heard as the Porsche desperately tried to wash off speed - mostly unsuccessfully.

The right-hand gullwing door of the Huayra pops up after the impact as the car slows to a stop on the grass.

A Pagani Huayra roadster on sale in Australia for $5.5m.

The 911 GT2 bounces over the outside kerb before belching out smoke or steam, bits of debris dropping off it as it comes to a halt.

All up, some $6 million of the world's fastest four-wheeled machinery is showing the battle scars of a costly mistake on the track.

At $645,400 the GT2 RS is an exclusive bit of kit, Porsche's fastest ever road car and the most desirable of the 20-plus 911 lineup.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the brand’s most hardcore machine. Picture: Supplied.

But the Pagani Huayra steps it up to the next level.

The Huayra is the latest hypercar from Argentinian-born Horacio Pagani, who moved to Italy to follow his dream of making fast cars.

It went on sale in Australia last year in open-top Roadster form priced from about $5.5 million.

As well as the demonstrator car owned by importer Zagame Automotive there are another two Australian orders for the Huayra, each expected to be delivered before the end of 2019.

Like all Paganis, the Huayra is hand built from lightweight carbon fibre, a material commonly used in F1.

Paganis are some of the world’s most exclusive cars.

It is powered by a 562kW 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine supplied by Mercedes-AMG.

There's no word on what was said after the crash, although overseas reports suggest both drivers were physically OK.

However, the repair bill may be enough to create some big headaches.