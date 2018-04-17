Ford’s back! Mustang to join Supercars grid in 2019

Ford will return to Supercars racing in 2019.

IT'S official: the Ford Mustang is coming back to the Supercars Championship in 2019.

And just as importantly, so is Ford Australia.

The Broadmeadows brand, which has for several years blocked the iconic model's use, announced Tuesday that the legendary 'pony car' will replace the Falcon FG X as its race weapon of choice.

"We're announcing a new chapter in Ford Australia's commitment to motoring enthusiasts," Graeme Whickman, Ford Australia President and CEO, said.

"Throughout Ford's history, we've been a brand that's bettered itself through competition.

"From 2019 the Ford Mustang will race in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championpship, joining our global family of racing teams."

The brand will also supply both financial and technical assistance to leading Ford-aligned teams Tickford Racing and DJR Team Penske to develop the racing version of the car.

Ford cut its ties with the sport at the end of the 2015 season as part of a restructuring of its marketing priorities as the company prepared to end its car manufacturing operations in Australia.

In recent years, both Tickford and DJRTP have lobbied the company for permission to develop a Supercars version of the Mustang.

Mustang's return to the championship is also made possible through Supercars' Gen2 rules platform, which opens up the championship to two-door cars and non-V8 engines, although significant work will be needed to allow the Mustang's body shape to fit over the mandated control chassis.

The move comes as part of the company's announcement that it will roll out the Ford Performance brand in Australia, the company once again embracing its heritage as a performance car brand.

Arch rival Holden has welcomed the return.

The Holden-Ford rivalry stretches back to the 1960s and is considered one of the greatest in motorsport history across the globe. It's also fueled an incredible passion for motorsport in Australia.

"It's a legendary rivalry on the racetrack, so bring it on," said Holden Australia's Kristian Aquilina.

"The all-new Commodore has won seven of the eight Supercars races this year and Ford's re-entry is only going to push our teams even harder and make our race cars stronger as we look to take plenty more silverware from our rivals. We look forward to relegating the new Mustang to the back of the racetrack!"

All-time race winning record (1960-2018)

Holden - 537

Ford - 351

Nissan - 30



All-time pole position record (1960-2018)

Holden - 331

Ford - 273

Nissan - 26



All-time race wins by model record (1960-2018)

Holden Commodore VF - 108

Holden Commodore VE/VEII - 103

Holden Commodore VT - 63

Ford Falcon FG - 55