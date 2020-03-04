‘Super teachers’: Will we get one here?

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell speak to the media joined by teachers and students at NSW Parliament House in Sydney, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

BEST in Class is a new teaching unit to boost high school outcomes using a team of the state’s best teachers, but there are few details on who those teachers are, or whether they will be sent outside of metropolitan areas.

The new Best in Class Teaching Unit was announced on Wednesday by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning, Sarah Mitchell.

The team is made up of hand-picked educators, chosen for being leaders and teaching experts in their respective fields.

They’ll share their classrooms skills directly with those teachers and students who need it most, while also building a new teaching package to build on existing ‘best practice’ research for NSW Schools.

NSW Education was unable to confirm who those teachers are, where are they located and whether they are scheduled to reach regional areas.

“We’re investing millions of dollars in school infrastructure across the NSW and we are also committed to supporting students in the classroom,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“The teachers selected to deliver the program stand out, and their results speak for themselves.

“We want to replicate these great teaching methods, and share them across all the state’s classrooms.”

HSC students will be the first to benefit from the new approach – with the Best in Class Unit beginning the job this week.

According to NSW Education, there are no official details yet on where that work will be done and how many teachers would there be deployed on High Schools.

Ms Mitchell said Best in Class was a continuation of the NSW Government’s commitment to building excellence in the teaching profession.

“The Best in Class unit will effect real change – and will lift standards across the state,” she said.

“We know that the biggest positive impact on students learning is the teacher standing in front of them.”