Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Super-spreader truckie fined for virus breach

by Jack Paynter
29th Oct 2020 10:18 AM

 

The truck driver who spread the Chadstone coronavirus cluster to regional Victoria has been fined by police.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed on Thursday morning the man had been fined $1652 for dining at a cafe in Kilmore on September 30.

He said the man was fined on October 17 after it was revealed he had spread the virus to the regional Victorian towns of Kilmore and Shepparton.

The man had a valid work permit to leave metropolitan Melbourne but was not permitted to eat in regional Victorian restaurants or cafes at the time.

The truck driver, who was connected to the Chadstone cluster, didn't know he was a close contact or positive when he travelled.

Three people contracted coronavirus in Shepparton and six tested positive in Kilmore, but the outbreak has now been brought under control.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Super-spreader truckie fined for virus breach

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 superspreader truckie victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'World of its own': Incredible property with DA for 'resort'

        Premium Content 'World of its own': Incredible property with DA for 'resort'

        News THIS private retreat on the Northern Rivers could be yours … if you have the budget.

        Want to own 194 hectares of beachfront land (and a quarry)?

        Premium Content Want to own 194 hectares of beachfront land (and a quarry)?

        News Property is located on pristine Northern Rivers coastline

        Police warn of phone scam targeting Ballina residents

        Premium Content Police warn of phone scam targeting Ballina residents

        News A 23-year-old woman reported she was targeted by a phone scam

        COVID-19 case: North Coast resident in quarantine

        COVID-19 case: North Coast resident in quarantine

        Health The local resident acquired the infection overseas