Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Broadwater Sugar Mill sits on the banks of the Richmond River and has been crushing cane since 1881.
The Broadwater Sugar Mill sits on the banks of the Richmond River and has been crushing cane since 1881.
News

Sunshine Sugar gets ready to crush and burn in Broadwater

Javier Encalada
18th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NSW cane harvest and crushing season is starting across the Northern Rivers milling areas, with an expected 1.7m tonnes of sugar cane to be harvested between June and November.

The canefires near Broadwater are expected to start this Saturday, with the sugar mill processing from June 22.

The Sunshine Sugar mill at Condong and hardwood, on the Tweed and the Clarence, respectively, already started on the first week of June.

Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors said the Broadwater mill is looking at processing 540,000 to 550,000 tons of sugar.

“This is very similar to last season, which is a lot better than the intial projections we had when the drought was in place and we had the fires, and then another flood,” he said.

Mr Connors said the recent bushfires affected a small portion of sugarcane plantations near Broadwater.

“It was south of Broadwater, but it was only very minor,” he said.

“The whole seasonal conditions back late last year and early this year were very negative, but since then we’ve had some good rains at the right time, and good growing conditions.”

Chief Executive Officer of Sunshine Sugar, Chris Connors, at the Broadwater mill.
Chief Executive Officer of Sunshine Sugar, Chris Connors, at the Broadwater mill.

The executive said that while the amount projected to be produced this year is not ideal, is better than what they were expecting.

“We are going to end up with somewhere between 1.6 to 1.7 million tons across all three mills ... our sustainability really required two million tons, so we gotta get back there,” he explained.

“If we want to maintain the market we’ve got and not have to import raw sugar into the refinery, then we need two million tons of cane.

“If we get good growing conditions, I can see that happening next season.”

While the crushing season offer the chance to employ more people, most of them are kept by the company throughout the maintenance season.

One of the main operational changes last year was a new fleet of Mercedes Benz trucks hauling cane from farms to the factories.

“Last season we had some very good outcomes in efficiency, but also from an environmental and community point of view, so we are now going to introduce them to all three locations,” he said.

Sunshine Sugar has a new fleet of trucks hauling cane from farms to the factories, offering safety features such as automated emergency brake feature, which can automatically initiate braking near pedestrians.
Sunshine Sugar has a new fleet of trucks hauling cane from farms to the factories, offering safety features such as automated emergency brake feature, which can automatically initiate braking near pedestrians.
chris connors northern rivers business news sugar sunshine sugar
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        premium_icon Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        News ‘GREAT Southern Nights’ will bring 1000 COVID-safe concerts to Sydney and regional NSW in November, featuring artists including Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo, Paul Kelly...

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ fuels demand for acreages near Byron

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ fuels demand for acreages near Byron

        Property Stunning country estate just south of Byron Bay

        Why these birds are leaving South Ballina beaches

        premium_icon Why these birds are leaving South Ballina beaches

        News AUSTRALIAN pied oystercatchers are leaving the area and it’s not for lack of food...

        $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        premium_icon $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        News The dam would help to secure the region's future water supply