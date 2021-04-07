Sun is out, why it’s flooding in Lismore

The Wilson River in Lismore is rising to Minor Flood level.

Widespread rain across the Wilsons River catchment area overnight is contributing to Minor Flooding in the city this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rainfall on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday has caused river level rises in the tributaries upstream of Lismore. A minor flood peak is expected at Lismore this afternoon.

River levels along Leycester Creek peaked at Rock Valley near 3.8 metres around 5am this morning and along Goolmangar Creek river levels peaked at Goolmangar at 7.0 metres around 5am.

Along Wilsons Creek River levels have peaked at Nashua at 3.8 metres around 3am and are nearing a peak at Eltham. Coopers Creek at Corndale peaked near 5.2 metres around 5am.

The combined inflow from the upstream tributaries is expected to result in minor flooding at Lismore today.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is expected to peak near 4.30 metres around 03:00 pm Wednesday, with minor flooding.

In the 24 hours to 9am this morning, the following rainfall totals were recorded across the region:

Lismore: 46mm

Alstonville: 65mm

Terania Ck: 60mm

Dunoon: 47mm

Bentley: 66mm

Jiggi: 47mm

Kyogle: 38mm

Casino 39mm

Evans Head: 24mm

Nashua: 51mm

Corndale: 52mm

Mullumbimby: 68mm

Goonengerry: 68mm

Repentance Ck: 59mm

Burringbar: 51mm

Hastings Point: 50mm

Yelgun: 52mm

Tweed Heads: 78mm

Banora Point 82mm

Kingscliff: 69mm

Uki: 22mm.

Flood Safety Advice:

In life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (triple-0) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

* Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

* Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

* Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

* Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.