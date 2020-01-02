Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players take to the green

Alstonville bowler Peter Taylor competing in the Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Alstonville bowler Peter Taylor competing in the Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

THE 59th annual Summerland Singles is off and rolling at the Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina.

Thirty two bowlers are currently out on the greens including Ballina product and current Australian rep Aaron Teys.

Cherry Street Sports club general manager Tere Sheehan welcomed the bowlers.

Adam Liddell in action at Cherry Street Sports Club for the Summerland Singles. Ursula Bentley @CapturedAus

"We've pulled the field back so it's more of an elite tournament and the next few days are huge for us," Sheehan said.

"We get a full house and trying to find seats for everyone is a good problem to have."

Alstonville bowler Peter Taylor continued his recent run of form with a convincing 21-9 win over Les Rootsey in his first game.

Kurt Brown at Cherry Street Sports Club for the Summerland Singles. Ursula Bentley @CapturedAus

Chris Herdern was also a big winner in a 21-4 win over Warren Nugent while Ballina bowler Luke Jones had a 21-18 win over Justin Weir.

Most bowlers have just started their second game.

Updates on Jones, Taylor and other bowlers throughout the day.