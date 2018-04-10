Menu
Aussie declares for 2018 NBA Draft

Deng Adel has declared for the NBA Draft.
by Staff writers

SUDANESE-Australian wing, Deng Adel, has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and hired an agent.

The hiring of representation means the small forward must remain in the draft and can't return to the University of Louisville, where he spent three seasons.

Adel, 22, announced his decision on Instagram.

He led all Louisville scorers over the course of the 2017-18 season, averaging 15.0 points per game for the 22-14 Cardinals.

Born in what is now South Sudan, Adel fled the war-torn country and moved to Uganda, which set up his eventual move to Australia.

Adel arrived in Melbourne at the age of eight, in 2004.

In 2013, he moved to Florida to attend Victory Rock Prep.

Adel has an NBA body, and has shown impressive athleticism over his time in Lousiville.

One significant knock on his game is his jump-shot, with the 201cm wing shooting just 35 per cent from downtown as a junior.

As of his declaration, Adel isn't listed on any major draft boards.

Topics:  deng adel nba draft university of louisville

