Bad news for Toyota buyers

All Subaru vehicles are now covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

All Subaru vehicles are now covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

SUBARU is the latest maker to increase its new-car warranty to five years/unlimited kilometres, leaving Toyota and Nissan as the only mainstream brands to offer just three years coverage.

There are no signs either brand is about to budge from its position, despite the fact that eight of the top 11 brands in the country offer five or more years' coverage.

When asked if it was considering extending its warranty period, Toyota spokesperson Brodie Bott said "we have nothing to announce today".

Toyota’s warranty remains at three-year/100,000km. Picture: Supplied.

A later statement from Toyota says: "Toyota's key focus and commitment continues to be on providing outstanding service and compliance with its warranty obligations under the Australian Consumer Law."

Nissan declined to comment on whether it was considering a change.

The trend towards extended warranties gained serious momentum last year as the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission applied the blowtorch to several brands over what it saw as sub-standard consumer protection.

Mazda, Ford, Holden and Volkswagen all switched to five years' coverage, joining Mitsubishi, Honda and Hyundai.

Kia remains the only mainstream brand to offer seven years' warranty.

Luxury brands are also dragging the chain on warranty. Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz offer only three years, while Lexus has a four-year/100,000km warranty.

Lexus have the best warranty out of the luxury brands.

Subaru's increased warranty comes into effect on all new cars purchased from January 1, 2019. The maker has also extended its capped price servicing program to five years.

Subaru Australia's managing director Colin Christie says the move will build customer loyalty.

"Subaru has long been renowned for great engineering, durability, and whole-of-life ownership experience and this latest move to five-year warranty and capped price servicing offers yet more peace-of-mind for our customers, who are among the most loyal in the Australian automotive industry," says Christie.

"While we have had periods of promotional five-year warranty on some models in recent times, this development offers our customers consistency right across the range."