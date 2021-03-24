Menu
Police are fed up with people driving through floodwaters. File photo.
‘Stupid’ drivers face massive fines, loss of demerit points

Alison Paterson
24th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Senior police officers are warning people who disregard road signage and drive through floodwaters that they are risking more than having their vehicle stuck.

As State Emergency Services and other community workers despair of selfish drivers who choose to drive along flooded roads despite signage showing the street is closed, Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Woods said hefty fines will apply.

"Anyone found to have driven contrary to signage can initially face $272 and the loss of two demerit points," he said.

"Plus, if your vehicle gets stuck and you need to be rescued, then having committed an offence will impact on your insurance claim.

"So you could have a damaged car, a big fine, loss of demerit points, and then you'll have issues with your insurance company if you have committed an act of stupidity."

Inspector Woods said people who choose to make unwise decisions about driving into flood waters also put emergency services workers at risk.

"If you choose to drive on a flooded road and get stuck, then the SES have to come along and rescue you," he said.

