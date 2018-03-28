Menu
Login
News

Stunning rates bungle: Judge tells council to pay up

Parliament quashed any hopes for big rates refunds, passing a law last week over the so-called
Parliament quashed any hopes for big rates refunds, passing a law last week over the so-called "fake fees”. KGBO/WikimediaCommons
John Weekes
by

AFTER a landmark decision on a major rates bungle, a local council has been ordered to pay court costs.

In November, Justice David Jackson found Fraser Coast Regional Council issued invalid rate notices for three years.

The council and Linville Holdings had been in court over unpaid rates.

The judgment in November was reported to have possible implications for other councils and ratepayers.

But the Queensland Government introduced a bill into Parliament and last week overturned the "improperly” levied rates and charges.

However, in a judgment delivered on Tuesday, Justice Jackson ordered the council to pay Linville's costs.

Linville was the company of former Tiaro mayor Linda Harris.

In January, Fraser Coast Regional Council appealed against the embarrassing ruling. -NewsRegional

Topics:  brisbane court councils fraser coast regional council judge david jackson levy linville holdings local government queensland government rates tiaro

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

WITH only two weeks to go before the NRRRL season kick-off embattled club Lower Clarence Magpies have been rocked by a coaching bombshell.

Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

Unions have argued that children’s services had changed from child-minding to a more complex role of educating.

Unprecedented number of childcare centres expected to close

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

How Facebook can grab your data, and what to do to stop it

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

Local Partners