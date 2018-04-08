Menu
Login
Lifestyle

STUNNING: Bundy clothing designer launches first collection

The Isla Bay collection has just been released.
The Isla Bay collection has just been released. Contributed
Hayley Nissen
by

BILLOWING silhouettes in prints that make you feel like you've come straight from the beach is a fitting description for new label Isla Bay.

Bundy designer Kylie Giles officially launched her first collection this week, with an array of styles including wrap dresses with frilled borders, feminine blouses with lace inserts paired with wrap skirts and baby doll dresses with cap sleeves.

New label Isla Bay is the creation of Bundaberg shop owner Kylie Giles.
New label Isla Bay is the creation of Bundaberg shop owner Kylie Giles. Contributed

She has also made a line of leather slides and bags that pair perfectly with her clothing range.

"I have chosen to use the softest rayon as they are perfect for our climate," Ms Giles said.

The label's price point, ranging from $89 to $159, makes it affordable for most fashion lovers.

New label Isla Bay is the creation of Bundaberg shop owner Kylie Giles.
New label Isla Bay is the creation of Bundaberg shop owner Kylie Giles. Contributed

"Isla Bay grew from my love of quality fashion. I have always wanted to create a line of styles with fabrics I knew would be beautiful to wear in our climate," she said.

"Working in retail and among so many great clothing brands, I began to grow a taste for the industry and was given the opportunity to work with a designer to guide me along the way."

Ms Giles has been working on the styles for more than 12 months and after endless samples, is excited to finally see her dream become a reality.

"The name Isla Bay came from my love for the ocean, white sandy beaches and turquoise water - a place where we can walk barefoot and wearing a beautiful dress and feel confident and free," she said. Ms Giles also operates boutique Haight and Ashbury in Earls Court arcade.

To see all of their latest wares, head online to www.isla-bay.com.

Topics:  bundaberg fashion kylie giles

Bundaberg News Mail

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

HERE is the full list of who can get them (and some who cannot) and details on how to secure those tickets.

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Dunn stable 'couldn't be happier' with preparation of Snitz

Local Partners