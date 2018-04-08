STUNNING: Bundy clothing designer launches first collection

The Isla Bay collection has just been released.

BILLOWING silhouettes in prints that make you feel like you've come straight from the beach is a fitting description for new label Isla Bay.

Bundy designer Kylie Giles officially launched her first collection this week, with an array of styles including wrap dresses with frilled borders, feminine blouses with lace inserts paired with wrap skirts and baby doll dresses with cap sleeves.

New label Isla Bay is the creation of Bundaberg shop owner Kylie Giles. Contributed

She has also made a line of leather slides and bags that pair perfectly with her clothing range.

"I have chosen to use the softest rayon as they are perfect for our climate," Ms Giles said.

The label's price point, ranging from $89 to $159, makes it affordable for most fashion lovers.

"Isla Bay grew from my love of quality fashion. I have always wanted to create a line of styles with fabrics I knew would be beautiful to wear in our climate," she said.

"Working in retail and among so many great clothing brands, I began to grow a taste for the industry and was given the opportunity to work with a designer to guide me along the way."

Ms Giles has been working on the styles for more than 12 months and after endless samples, is excited to finally see her dream become a reality.

"The name Isla Bay came from my love for the ocean, white sandy beaches and turquoise water - a place where we can walk barefoot and wearing a beautiful dress and feel confident and free," she said. Ms Giles also operates boutique Haight and Ashbury in Earls Court arcade.

To see all of their latest wares, head online to www.isla-bay.com.