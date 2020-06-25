Student support axed as council ends SCU scholarship

BALLINA Shire Council has voted to end its Ballina Shire Council Scholarship.

The vote was not unanimous, but means that no future SCU students will receive the benefit.

Council has supported Ballina residents in their SCU studies for a number of years.

The scholarship recipient was normally required to be a recent high school leaver, studying at the Lismore campus.

However, any Ballina resident commencing undergraduate study for the first time was able to apply.

The scholarship was for $5000 per year, for three years.

A student’s experience of disadvantage was to be considered, but was not the main criteria.

Councillors Perry and Cadwallader both coincided the measure would be a blow for university students, but while Cr Perry and Cr Jeff Johnson voted against the motion, Cr Cadwallader supported it due to the importance of redirecting funds back to council’s priorities.

“It’s a tough decision to make, but these are tough times,” Cr Cadwallader said during the meeting.

SCU has been contacted for comment but was unable to comment.