Stripper allegedly stabs mate over photo

A STRIPPER allegedly stabbed a mate in the wrist during a boozy midmorning catch-up because she took a photograph of her without permission.

She claims she got upset because she makes an income selling explicit photos of herself online.

The friend lost about two litres of blood before paramedics arrived at her Southport unit, it is alleged in court documents.

Tori Uila Darrington was granted bail in the Southport Magistrates Court on Friday. She is charged with grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged in court documents that Darrington arranged to meet a friend at the friend's unit in the Southport Meriton Building on November 4 after she dropped her daughter at school. Her friend told her to bring alcohol.

It is alleged the pair were drinking together in the woman's bedroom when the friend took a photo of Darrington on the bed without Darrington's knowledge.

Darrington allegedly said: "You b****. Why did you take a photo of me? You little skinny b****. C***."

Darrington is accused of snatching the phone when the friend was talking to her boyfriend. The friend allegedly tried to get the phone back but Darrington kept pushing her away.

During the struggle Darrington is accused of cutting the woman on the wrist with a piece of broken glass.

Darrington allegedly called for an ambulance, but had left the unit by the time paramedics arrived.

In court on Friday, defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said Darrington was just trying to get the photos deleted.

"My client works in an industry where she derives an income from photographs," he said.

"She gets a lot of trolls and hate mail.

"She took umbrage to the photographs being taken which were unsolicited and she had not given permission to take those photos."

Mr MacCallum said it was his instructions that the alleged victim was intoxicated and acting "very erratically, screaming and yelling and demanding the phone back".

Mr MacCallum said there was no allegation that suggested Darrington deliberately broke a glass and slashed the woman's wrist.

Darrington works as a stripper and sex worker and also sells photos on websites like Only Fans.

Magistrate Gary Finger granted her bail on the condition she not contact the alleged victim or witness, report to police three times a week and not go to the Meriton at Southport.

The matter will return to court on January 12 next year.

