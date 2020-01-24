Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Strike force raids alleged cocaine dealer

by Luke Mortimer
24th Jan 2020 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN NSW man who was allegedly supplying cocaine in the Byron Bay area has been charged after a police raid.

NSW Police's Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad formed Strike Force Curreeki in 2019 to investigate the supply of cocaine in the region.

Investigations led to a search warrant being executed on a home at Ewingsdale yesterday.

A 43-year-old man was seen inside the home near Byron allegedly attempting to throw items off a balcony.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

Police allegedly found and seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine, cannabis and cash.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, two counts of supply prohibited drugs, obstruct/hinder person executing warrant, three counts of possess prohibited drug and deal with property suspected proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
cocaine bust drug bust illegal drugs nsw crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        premium_icon AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        Weather Cars under branches, popular hotel's near miss, racecourse tragedy and a See Park giant struck by lightning; this Grafton suburb felt full wrath of wild storm.

        GOTCHA: snake caught with frog in the throat

        premium_icon GOTCHA: snake caught with frog in the throat

        News AND this slippery customer has more surprises in store – read on …

        Jobs available now for new highway servo at Ballina

        premium_icon Jobs available now for new highway servo at Ballina

        News THE service station at the Pacific Highway will employ 40 people.

        Can’t find a place to rent? You’re not alone

        premium_icon Can’t find a place to rent? You’re not alone

        News Low vacancy rates are putting pressure on house hunters