Street machines on show in Ballina this weekend

DRESSES AND DONKS: This year's North Coast Street Machines Show and Shine in Ballina will include a vintage fashion pageant. Pageant judge Nerolie Habner from Ballina is with Alstonville's Roger Child and his 1954 Morris Minor at the Ballina lighthouse.

DRESSES AND DONKS: This year's North Coast Street Machines Show and Shine in Ballina will include a vintage fashion pageant. Pageant judge Nerolie Habner from Ballina is with Alstonville's Roger Child and his 1954 Morris Minor at the Ballina lighthouse. Graham Broadhead

FANCY frocks from the 1950s and 60s will dress up this year's North Coast Street Machines' Show and Shine in Ballina on Sunday.

And they will be helping Australian war veterans doing it tough.

The Fashion Pageant is a new addition to the 28th annual event, which will be held at Ballina's Kingsford Smith Park in Bentinck St, with the Veterans Advocacy Centre based at Alstonville the charity of the day.

President of North Coast Street Machines, Steven Fitness, said the pageant aimed to provide something different.

And while many girls like to look at the dressed up cars on display, this will provide something for those who aren't so interested in the donks and polish of the vehicles.

Ballina's Nerolie Habner will judge the pageant, which will be held at 11am with prizes on offer.

It's a retro, vintage and rockabilly show, which are also often referred by fashionistas as "pin-up” style.

Mrs Habner has taken to that style in her everyday life.

"I've always like the pretty dresses,” she said.

The fashion pageant will have four age categories: Doll (ages 6-12); Teen (ages 12-20); Vixen (ages 20-40); and Vintage Pearl (over 40).

Not to say that the blokes might not like watching the fashion pageant, but the show regularly attracts about 200 vehicles, from street machines and hot rods through to classics and more.

Roger Child, from Alstonville, will enter his 1954 Morris Minor ute.

The former panel beater bought the vehicle about 30 years ago, and was attracted to it as it is small so he could work on it in his garage.

The show is open to the public from 9am, with entry $5 for adults and $1 for children.

Those who want to enter their vehicle can head along from 7am, with entry $5.

The show is judged by Australian Street Machine Federation officials.

Phone Noel on 0422 065899 or Steve on 0447 287868 for more information.