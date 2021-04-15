Disappearance worries boaties as they fear another death

A young fisherman’s disappearance has other boaties puzzled as they join the search for the missing man.

The "strange" disappearance of a young fisherman who is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay has boaties fearing another death in the popular waters off Brisbane.

Trent Riley, 26, has been declared missing since Wednesday afternoon after his aluminium boat was found driving without anyone on board just off Mud Island.

The search for Mr Riley resumed at 5.30am this morning with than 10 vessels and three helicopters, including water police and volunteers from the Brisbane Coast Guard involved.

But the disappearance has puzzled other boaties and fisherman, who frequent Moreton Bay, after the conditions were close to perfect on the day Mr Riley's boat was found.

"It's very strange and unusual," Moreton Bay fishing expert Spero Kartanos said.

"Usually when people go missing out here it's because they've gone out when the conditions were horrible, but the conditions on that day were great, the water was flat, it was like glass.

"What's even more unusual is that the boat was apparently going in circles at the time, which means it was in gear and our just don't see that very often when an unmanned boat is found.

"The hard thing is you just don't know what happened."

Moreton Bay fishing expert Spero Kartanos has joined the search for Trent Riley.

Another fisherman, who goes out in Moreton Bay on a weekly basis, said there were a lot of factors which could have contributed to Mr Riley falling overboard.

One person involved in the search and rescue teams said initially people thought it would be easy to find the missing man.

"His boat was only found 300m from land at Mud Island so you probably thought it was going to be a bit easier than this but obviously it's been a very difficult search," he said.

Mr Kartanos said a bunch of boaties, who were already out in the bay, have joined the search in the hope of finding Mr Riley.

Water Police with the assistance of Volunteer Marine Rescue, helicopters and the Coast Guard will resume their search for missing 26-year-old Brisbane man Trent Riley, believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay.

"It's another boatie, so everyone wants to help and try and find someone if they go missing," he said.

"There's been at least six boats going around the bay since it happened and we'll continue to try and find him.

"It's concerning though because if he's not found alive, this would be the fifth death in a few years and that's just devastating.

"The longer it goes on, obviously the more concerning it is."

Queensland Police announced they would hold a press conference at the Port of Brisbane at 2pm this afternoon.

