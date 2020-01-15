Stormy week ahead as monsoon season kicks off

NORTHERN Rivers residents are collectively breathing a sigh of relief as the mercury significantly drops and everything is wet again.

And it looks like the grey skies may stick around with potential storms forecast every day this week.

STORMS BREWING: Bureau of Meteorology forecast this week.

Tropical Cyclone Claudia, which has now strengthened to a category three storm, is dumping huge rainfall totals on Northern Australia.

Fingers are crossed for effects of the system to be felt in bushfire-ravaged areas further south in NSW, with storms and showers for many locations forecast, particularly towards the end of the week.

NSW RFS said if the Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast comes to fruition (which forecasts between 25-100mm of rain across Northern NSW over the next week) then it would “be all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation presents rolled into one”.

BOM Forecaster Abrar Shabren said parts of the region will see active storm activity and widespread rainfall. He said rainfall totals over four to five days from Thursday onwards could be between 30-50mm, possibly up to 70mm, but it was dependent on thunderstorm activity.

“There is potential of rainfall from Thursday onwards but again that is associated with thunderstorms,” Mr Shabren said.

“It will be more pronounced on Thursday and into Friday.”

The wet change is due to monsoon activity that has pushed in a lot of moisture through the state, he said.

“There is a deepening trough which is drawing humid air across eastern parts of NSW leading to showers and storms in most districts from Wednesday.

“Activity is expected to be most widespread on Thursday with a front passing the south of the state.”

He said the heavy rainfall could cause localised flooding and land in dry and burnt areas might be prone to vulnerability in the rain with landslips, due to the soil becoming loose and lack of vegetaion.

“Weakened trees and tree branches are quite susceptible to falling in thunderstorm which can be dangerous,” eh said.

“With the torrential rainfall, particularly in areas affected by fire, rainfall runoff into waterways could bring in ash and debris, which can affect water quality.”

NSW RFS said at 9:00pm Monday night there were 105 bush and grass fires burning across NSW, with 38 not yet contained. The fires were all at the Advice alert level, with no immediate threat to properties, and more than 2250 personnel continue work on the fires.