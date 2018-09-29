New Trump sex claims emerge in upcoming book

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a meeting with Chilean president Sebastian Pinera, in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a meeting with Chilean president Sebastian Pinera, in the Oval Office. AP Photo - Alex Brandon

FOR an alleged encounter that lasted no more than three minutes, Stormy Daniels is getting more than her 15 minutes of fame.

The porn star caused a global scandal when she revealed intimate details of her romp with US President Donald Trump following a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada in 2006, The Sun reports.

And now, with an explosive new book out next Tuesday, she spills yet more embarrassing details which will have Trump squirming.

Stormy claims Trump proudly showed her a photo of wife Melania and baby son Barron right before they had sex - and told her he and the now-First Lady slept apart.

The 39-year-old writes in her autobiography, Full Disclosure, of the conversation in Trump's hotel room.

She recalls: "I said, 'You're married.

What would your wife think of you being here with me?'

"'Oh don't worry about that', he said.

'It's not a big deal, anyway we have separate bedrooms'."

She adds: "As if to prove his intentions were now legit, he jumped up to grab a photo.

"Have you seen my son?"

"He showed me a photo of Melania holding Barron, who was only four months old.

It was adorable, and I could tell it made him genuinely proud."

And Stormy claims that before bedding her, the billionaire questioned her on every little detail about her job as an adult film star.

Stormy writes that he wanted to know how much she earned per scene - and he was "honestly beside himself" during the racy conversation.

Donald Trump with Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, in a 2006 photo uploaded to her Myspace.com account.

In return, Stormy quizzed Trump about his notorious bouffant hair - which he admitted was "ridiculous" but insisted was his "trademark."

She says he told her he turned down every stylist who offered to change it - but added: "I know a lot of people who would kill to do it."

Before they went to bed, Stormy says she nipped to the bathroom - where she noted his tweezers and nail clippers were made of gold.

However, for his beloved hair, he had surprisingly cheapskate two-in-one shampoo and conditioner.

When she came out of the bathroom, she found him sitting on the bed in just his pants, jumper and socks "like he had tried out different poses".

She notes: "A poor attempt at looking powerful."

Famously she also describes the President's manhood in salacious detail, writing: "He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool.

"I lay there annoyed, getting f****ed by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d*** like the mushroom character in Mario Kart."

And in a barb that will no doubt be a bruise to the President's ego, Stormy brands it the "least impressive sex" she's ever had.

She explains: "I was lying down on the bed with him on top of me, naked. There was no foreplay and it was one position. Missionary.

We kissed and his hard, darting tongue pushed in and out of my mouth.

I thought, 'He's even a terrible kisser'."

She also writes he was "a little verbal" but did "nothing dirty" and said: "That's great.

You're so beautiful."

Stormy's book also recounts in detail how Trump offered to get her on his US version of The Apprentice - and rig the contest in order to ensure she was not fired too early.

She writes that he told her: "We'll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand."

She adds: "He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 per cent his idea."

Stormy claims that during another - non-sexual visit - to Trump in 2007, she overheard a phone conversation between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

At the time the former First Lady was preparing to take on Barack Obama in a bid to become the Democratic nominee for the next year's presidential elections.

And she bizarrely suggests that Trump and Clinton even planned for him to run and lose.

She says: "I had a theory that he was a stalking horse for Hillary Clinton … to make it easier for her to win. It makes sense."

Stormy says Clinton rang while the pair were watching a TV show about sharks.

She writes: "He had a whole conversation about the race, repeatedly mentioning 'our plan'."

The book also lifts the lid Stormy's own dark past, revealing she was sexually assaulted by a neighbour from the age of nine.

By 17 she was working in a strip club.

But showing early signs of her business acumen, the teenager got a boob job to boost her earning potential.

She was horrified to wake up from the operation to discover the surgeon had ignored her request to go up one cup size and he had instead super-sized them.

When she realised the triple-Ds were getting her more tips, she decided against suing.

She would later leave stripping behind to become an award-winning performer and director in the adult film business, becoming what is known as a "contract girl" - making £5,400 a month around the time she first met Trump.

After her infamous romp with Trump, Stormy says she was repeatedly approached to sell her story and agreed to talk to an American celebrity gossip magazine in 2011.

But before she could do the interview, she claims a man threatened her and her baby daughter - now aged seven - in a Las Vegas parking lot.

She says she first noticed the man because he was hot - "a cross between Kevin Bacon, Jon Bon Jovi, and Keith Urban".

But he wasn't there to flirt.

Staring right at her daughter, she says he leaned in before saying: "Beautiful little girl you got there.

It'd really be a shame if something happened to her mum."

He continued to look at Stormy's daughter as he said: "Forget the story.

Leave Mr Trump alone."

Trump has branded her parking lot story "a total con job".

Stormy decided to keep quiet - but she says mainly because her then-husband Glendon Crain still didn't know about her alleged liaison.

She claims: "I was afraid to open a can of worms by telling Glen about the threat."

The actress insists she abandoned all thoughts of selling her story and was "content to let Donald Trump recede into the past".

Then, in June 2015, the billionaire announced he was running for President.

Friends who knew of her alleged affair encouraged her to come forward.

Still, she kept quiet.

She assumed he would not come close to the White House, and recalls thinking: "It will never happen … He doesn't even want to be President."

Stormy Daniels is telling her story in a new memoir titled ‘Full Disclosure’. Picture: AP /Craig Ruttle.

But as he became a serious contender, she says she grew more and more scared that somebody would try to ensure she never spoke out.

A friend warned her: "They are going to go through his closet, find his skeletons and get rid of them."

Just before election day in November 2016 Stormy was paid £100,000 by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen in a bid to keep her quiet - something Trump initially denied all knowledge of.

Yet she claims that she still lives in fear of her life, especially whenever she gets into her car.

She writes: "Every single time I turn the ignition I wait for the boom."

Full Disclosure, by Stormy Daniels, will be released by Pan Macmillan on Tuesday

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels poses in a creation by Junker Designs after a fashion show debuting the company's new collection at the Rainbow Bar & Grill as part of the MAGIC convention August 28, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.