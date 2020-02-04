PHOTOS: Storms deliver 50mm of rain, 96km/h wind gusts

STORMS lashed the Northern Rivers overnight, with the weather system bringing more than 50mm of rain to some towns.

The first storm rolled across the region around 6pm and consisted of strong winds with gusts up to 96km/h, lightning and plenty of rain.

Rainfall totals (since 9am yesterday)

Lismore: 28mm

Ballina: 22mm

Rappville: 17mm

Byron Bay: 22mm

Alstonville: 37mm

Tyalgum: 54mm

Burringbar: 50mm

Unfortunately it appears Casino missed out on the wet stuff -- it only recorded 0.2mm of rain.

It was also a warm night, with overnight temperatures in Lismore hovering around 23 degrees.

It's still windy and rainy this morning and, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, that's thanks to the "vigorous" southerly change which has moved in.

"The inland trough will remain in the region for a number of days, as a high pressure system moves from the Bight to the Tasman Sea," BoM explains on its website.

"This high is forecast to become near-stationary over the Tasman Sea through the next week, bringing rain to many places east of the Divide.

"Another trough looks set to deepen near the coast during this period, bringing the potential for heavy rain in some areas, although there is currently some uncertainty over its position."

Temperatures will reach the mid-20s across the Northern Rivers today.

It will remain cloudy, with a high chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Winds are south to southeasterly, 30-45 km/h decreasing to 15-25 km/h in the late evening.