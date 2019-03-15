Supercell threat from severe storms

Storms are likely to persist over Queensland this weekend with heavy rain up and down the east coast. Picture: Sky News Weather.

THE umbrella is your friend, at least for the next few days, with forecasters warning there will be little let up in the rain, and fresh storms could roll through the east coast. Some of the could be supercell storms that bring damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

Yesterday evening Sydney was rocked by a series of storms. Terry Hills, in the city's north, had 71mm of rain, while Mona Vale received 120mm - way above the average March rainfall. Most of that fell in just a couple of hours during the evening. But just a few kilometres away, in the CBD, just 8mm fell.

Efforts have begun to clear water, remove branches and debris and restore power to battered Sydney homes after dangerous thunderstorms bore down on the city overnight.

The storm wreaked destruction in Sydney before moving north through Gosford, Wyong and Cessnock towards Newcastle in the early hours of today.

Around 1000 homes remain without power on Sydney's northern beaches.

Passengers heading to Sydney airport were told to expect significant delays with at least 20 domestic flights cancelled to and from Sydney airport on Thursday.

The Federal Government was forced to extend Sydney's airport curfew past 11pm on Thursday to ease the growing backlog, which left hundreds of passengers scrambling for new flights and some arriving after midnight.

A Jetstar spokesman told news.com.au that relief flights had been scheduled to deal with the backlog.

Passengers queue at Sydney Airport during the storm.

In Sydney, there will likely be some relief from the storms - at least for the next day or so - but not the rain. Today up to 25mm could fall. Between now and Sunday, a whopping 95mm could rain down on the Harbour City. Storms could also reappear on Sunday.

The Illawarra and Hunter are also likely to be sodden with some of that moisture potentially heading west over the Great Dividing Range during the weekend.

Brisbane is next in the storm firing line and, boy, does it need some heavy rain.

Sky News Weather has reported that just 80.8mm of rain has fallen on the city in 2019. Usually it registers more than 450mm by mid-March.

"Brisbane has had well below average rainfall. But it can expect to see heavy falls due to severe storms over the next few days," said Sky meteorologist Tom Saunders.

There are possible storms every day until Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned, with the rain gauge expected to hit up to around 75mm today and into the weekend.

"There's a risk of flash flooding, damaging winds and hail and we could see a few supercells form," Mr Saunders said.

Again, like NSW, some of that again could head inland bringing much-needed relief to farmers.

Further south and west it couldn't be more different with clear and dry conditions in Melbourne, Hobart, and Adelaide. Indeed, Perth could experience highs north of 30C on a summery weekend.