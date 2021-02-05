Menu
The Northern Rivers can expect storms and hot weather for several days.
Weather

Storms, 30+ degrees: Unsettled weather for 'number of days'

Rebecca Lollback
by
5th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Hot and stormy conditions are forecast for the Northern Rivers for a "number of days", according to weather experts.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a new low pressure system is approaching New South Wales from the west.

"A trough sits over western parts of the state and will move east ahead of the approach low and cold front," BoM explains on its website.

"This next low and front is expected to bring unsettled weather to the region for a number of days."

Parts of the Northern Rivers will hit 30 degrees today, and then we're in for an even warmer weekend.

It will hit 31 in Lismore tomorrow, and 32 degrees on Sunday.

It'll be a slightly cooler on the coast, with tops of 29 and 31 at Ballina, and 27 and 28 at Byron Bay.

But BoM says we should also expect stormy conditions up until Monday or Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are most likely to hit on Saturday night, and again on Sunday afternoon or evening, and on Monday afternoon.

North-easterly winds will reach 20km/h on Saturday, before turning south-easterly on Sunday and increasing to 30km/h on Monday morning. 

Lismore Northern Star

