Storm star defends Munster-Smith spat

Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster exchange words after the last play in the Storm’s Round 8 loss to the Sharks.

Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster exchange words after the last play in the Storm’s Round 8 loss to the Sharks.

MELBOURNE vice-captain Jesse Bromwich says the angry post-match exchange between Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster following their shock Cronulla loss is nothing new at the Storm.

Television cameras captured the star Melbourne duo after the full-time siren with Munster, who appeared to botch the final play, kicking the ball away.

Ahead of their Saturday night Magic Round clash against Parramatta, Test international Bromwich said the team prided itself on its honesty and felt passion was behind the harsh words.

"That kind of stuff happens all the time around here," Bromwich said on Tuesday.

"If something happens and we don't agree with it we're happy to give that advice and pass it on to other players and then we move on.

"I've seen them (Smith and Munster) do that at training before plenty of times.

"If they're showing that passion and willingness to compete, we're more than happy for that to happen."

Cameron Munster took exception to Cameron Smith’s words following his botched final play against the Sharks.

Bromwich expected a strong response to the uncharacteristically poor performance, which prompted a "nine out 10" blast from angry coach Craig Bellamy.

"It's a bit of personal accountability for your performances and playing your best footy," Bromwich said.

"We clarified our roles and what we want to do on the field.

"It's not huge because the effort is there."

Meanwhile, Bromwich denied a report that young centre Curtis Scott was on the outer at the Storm and was being shopped around despite being contracted until the end of 2021.

Scott, who has played in their past two grand finals, made five appearances this season before he was axed two rounds ago.

Curtis Scott still has the backing of the playing group, according to Jesse Bromwich.

The 21-year-old started the season as a NSW Origin contender but a dip in form as well injury and illness has seen him dropped to the Queensland Cup.

But Bromwich said he was still wanted by his teammates.

"I know for a fact that we want to have him around here," Bromwich said.

"He took having a 'rest' quite harshly but that's just him - he's a competitor and wants to be out there competing.

"From what I know, and I'm quite close to Curtis, he's happy here."

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >