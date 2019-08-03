Storm enter race for Ramien as possible Scott replacement

Jesse Ramien has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Curtis Scott if he returns to Sydney, according to Brent Read.

THE Storm has reportedly discussed the possibility of signing Knights reject Jesse Ramien as a contingency plan if Curtis Scott leaves the club.

Brent Read revealed Melbourne is keen on Ramien, but needs to free up a place on its roster to make a serious play for the former Sharks star.

"The Storm have discussed him as well," Read told Triple M.

"Earlier in the year there was a lot of talk about what Curtis Scott might do and I don't think the Curtis Scott issue is dead and buried.

"I think there is a chance that Curtis Scott might leave at the end of the year and come back to Sydney.

"If that happens I think Melbourne will have a good hard look at Jesse Ramien."

Ramien is awaiting his next move after falling out of favour with Knights coach Nathan Brown.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 tries in 38 NRL games and was being mentioned as a possible State of Origin bolter prior to the 2019 series.

Scott was dropped earlier in the season after a horror defensive display against the Roosters, with reports surfacing he was delaing with off-field issues.

Read believes the Storm will await a decision from Scott before deciding whether to make a play at Ramien.

"They have talked about him internally, but they are not going to push ahead with it because they don't have a spot for him and Justin Olam is doing a great job for them at the moment," Read said.

"If Curtis Scott does go, I wouldn't be surprised if Melbourne take a look at him. He might be done and dusted by then because there is a handful of clubs really seriously looking at him.

"The Sharks, the Wests Tigers, North Queensland and Parramatta may look at him as well, so he may not be around at the end of the year or when the time comes.

"Melbourne have discussed him and they are not pressing ahead with it at the moment, but lets just see what happens with Curtis Scott before we put the line through them."