Melbourne Storm has been embroiled in a possible COVID-19 breach. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Rugby League

Storm embroiled in possible COVID-19 breach

by Gilbert Gardiner
18th Sep 2020 9:57 AM
Melbourne Storm has been embroiled in a possible COVID-19 breach at its Sunshine Coast hub.

Storm has briefed the NRL Integrity Unit and Queensland Government about the complicated situation, which has forced a player into self isolation.

The player is said to have invited a person to the hub overnight.

From midnight, Storm players, coaches and staff inside the "bubble" were to be considered "normal citizens" free of any restrictions having spent the past 14 days in Queensland.

The investigation must establish when the guest arrived inside the hub.

Storm was unable to comment on the NRL Integrity investigation this morning.

Melbourne Storm has been staying at Twin Waters Resort at Mudjimba and confined to the resort with players not allowed to even go on the nearby beach.

The Storm play at the Sunshine Coast Stadium tomorrow too against the Wests Tigers. 

A source confirmed the club has notified relevant authorities including the Queensland Chief Health Officer.

The player and the guest must now be COVID tested.

