Stop shaking hands now: Qld Premier

by Anthony Piovesan
26th Mar 2021 12:41 PM

 

Queenslanders have been urged to stop shaking hands after the state recorded a coronavirus case amid concerns people are ignoring social distancing rules.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday after it was revealed a man in the community had tested positive, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she had been to functions where there had been more than 300 people stopped.

She observed two crucial health rules that were being ignored.

"People are not social distancing. We really need people to social distance and the other thing that's coming back is everyone is doing handshakes again," Ms Palaszcuk told reporters on Friday morning.

The Premier said man who tested positive had been infectious for a week, but health authorities had no idea how he acquired COVID-19.

"Please we're still in the midst of a pandemic. Now is not the time to break our social good hand hygiene and the handshakes," the Premier warned.

"I am sorry everyone but we need to abide by these things if we are going to get through this.

"It's absolutely imperative over the next few days If you are sick and unwell, stay at home and go and get tested."

A new case of locally transmitted coronavirus was detected in Queensland. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young echoed the Premier's concerns.

"It is very important people with symptoms come forward right away and get tested - we can't be complacent, we're still in this pandemic," she said.

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread.

"We are concerned by the new variants that are emerging overseas that are more contagious than previous variants we have seen in Queensland.

"It's also possible that this detection relates to previous COVID-19 cases that can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious."

Originally published as Stop shaking hands now: Qld Premier

