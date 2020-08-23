Menu
Sunly is a local Byron Bay company and part of popular craft brewers Stone and Wood Brewing Co.
News

Stone & Wood does it again with delicious new drink

Adam Daunt
23rd Aug 2020 12:00 AM
SELTZERS have become the popular drink overseas and now Northern Rivers residents can partake in a seltzer and support independent brewing, thanks to Stone & Wood.

These types of drinks are a $3 billion business in the US, and in the last 20 weeks alone, BWS has sold $2 million worth of seltzers in Australia, according to recent data.

Pat Coulson from Stone & Wood Brewing Co said seltzers were a sign of changing tastes for locals.

"Right now, Australian drinkers are more conscious than ever around what ingredients they're drinking and where their products are made," he said.

"Research tells us the 'better for you' category and market is growing, that there's demand for it and we think Sunly Seltzer ticks all those boxes."

Despite the drink rising to popularity overseas, Sunly and Stone & Wood are confident this drink will find a place with locals here.

"Sunly was born and raised in Byron, so we'd love the locals to get behind us, of course," he said.

"With Julian Rocks front and centre on the can, we draw down on that aspirational Byron Bay way of life."

 

Sunly Seltzer is set to hit Dan Murphy's and BWS stores in the Northern Rivers from Monday August 24
The arrival of seltzer comes as Stone & Wood was forced to innovate and adapt in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We already had Sunly Seltzer on the cards since early 2019 and had initially planned to launch this around late March or April - but then COVID happened, which allowed our crew to work more on the product and revise our launch plans," Mr Coulson said.

"Speaking about Stone & Wood overall, we like all businesses have certainly felt the impacts of COVID-19, but our team pulled together, adapted, changed direction slightly and now feel like we're in a really good place."

Sunly Seltzers will be available across 70 Dan Murphy's and BWS stores in the Northern Rivers and Queensland area from Monday, August 24.

