Stolen items found during drug investigation in Ballina

A man will face court today after stolen property and drugs were located during a search warrant at a Ballina home yesterday.

In February 2020, officers attached to Richmond Police District established Strike Force Braunbeck to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine in the Ballina area.

Following extensive inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home on Treelands Crescent about 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 25, where they arrested a 47-year-old man.

During the search warrant, police located and seized jewellery, bikes, power tools and watches - all alleged to be stolen property.

Police also seized methylamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The man was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with 47 offences, including supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, supply prohibited drug, goods in custody and fail to comply with reporting obligations.

He was refused bail to face Ballina Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.