A missing horse has been found beside a major attraction after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.
Stolen horse found in unlikely location

Kirstin Payne
28th Nov 2019 3:28 PM
A MISSING horse has been found in the middle of Surfers Paradise after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.

Just before noon today police received reports that Sunny, a palomino gelding, had been led away by a man from the Pony Club at Queen Street in Southport.

A police officer stands guard over Sunny in Surfers Paradise this afternoon. Picture: Channel 7.
Less than an hour later a man was seen leading a horse along the road at Surfers Paradise and the strange sight was soon reported to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and have since detained the missing horse near the Giant Slingshot.

A man has also been taken into custody over the incident.

