Stockbroker’s $20m home sells for dream price

The Bellevue Hill property market is on fire, with stockbroker Rob Fiani's understood to have achieved his dream price for his $20m luxury mansion with pool and tennis court today.

The sale, through Ray White Double Bay principal Elliott Placks and Sotheby's managing director Michael Pallier, was close to $21m according to independent sources.

It's a great outcome for the Fiani family - moving to a Vaucluse waterfront bought for about $34m last August - who had first listed the Diveroli & Scotten-designed six-bedroom, five-bathroom residence on its 1720 sqm block at 144 Victoria Road last October.

Harbour views from 144 Victoria Road, Bellevue Hill.

It had a view of the glistening harbour to the left, and the ocean to the right from the front doorstep.

Placks listed the house across the road at 101 Victoria Road at about the same time - that sold for $16.1m last November to AlphaBeta boss Andrew Charlton. That was the house Mamamia co-founders Mia Freedman and Jason Lavigne were famously evicted.

It's understood Fiani received a number of good offers last year, but held out for his dream price - and that's paid off in the booming property market of this year.

Bellevue Hill has been particularly strong.

The pool was one attraction....

The Spanish Mission-style investment property of the Seven Network commercial director Bruce McWilliam, recently sold after just eight days on the market for more than $9m - the guide had been $8.5m.

The speed of the sale prompted McWilliam to list another investment property - a waterfront at 42A Wolseley Road, Point Piper - on the market with hopes of up to $35m.

When the Wentworth Courier visited the Fiani home for a House of the Week, Placks had said: "To be on a large estate in Bellevue Hill with views, pool and tennis court is rare to find, especially one so impeccably designed."

The master suite also has an amazing view.

Fiani had bought the home for $8.35m from importer Peter Placek in 2005.

What had struck me about it was the size of the bedrooms - they were huge - and also the tennis court.

The three Fiani children are all strong tennis players. But the 600 sqm space also quickly converted to a soccer field or scooter raceway.

the luxurious open-plan living area spills to a huge terrace with the tremendous view.

... the tennis court another.