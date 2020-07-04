Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has a stingray barb lodged in his foot in a boat off The town of Seventeen Seventy.
A man has a stingray barb lodged in his foot in a boat off The town of Seventeen Seventy.
News

Stingray barb through man’s foot

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Jul 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12:50pm: PARAMEDICS have treated a man in his 30s, who had a stingray barb through is foot while offshore in a boat, off The town of Seventeen Seventy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was being transported by ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

 

INITIAL REPORT: A man is making his way to shore in a boat off Seventeen Seventy with a stingray barb through his foot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called from a boat at 12.06pm about a man, believed to be aged 31, who was stung by a stingray offshore.

The spokeswoman said the man was in a boat off Seventeen Seventy, when he has been stung by a stingray and has the barb from its tail lodged in his foot.

Paramedics are en route by road ambulance to the boat ramp at Seventeen Seventy to meet the boat.

More to come

wildlife
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airport health screens 'not good enough': Lismore MP

        premium_icon Airport health screens 'not good enough': Lismore MP

        News VIDEO: With no new coronavirus cases in 66 days, the local health district is working hard to make sure any visitors to the region are tested.

        ‘Poor condition’ of bridge reduces load limit

        premium_icon ‘Poor condition’ of bridge reduces load limit

        News THE new limit will be effective from Monday, July 6.

        ‘Bureaucracy’ bench wars on popular North Coast beach

        premium_icon ‘Bureaucracy’ bench wars on popular North Coast beach

        News THE council says the seats are “abandoned” and wants them removed, but locals say...

        Virus is decimating bird population

        premium_icon Virus is decimating bird population

        News Australian parrots rife with a dangerous virus