Still unclaimed: Mystery over massive $50m Powerball win

A $50 million lottery prize remains unclaimed after a Queensland entry was the only division one winner in Thursday’s Powerball.

The Lott has revealed that the multimillion-dollar winning ticket was purchased in Rural View in Mackay and was purchased at News Central.

The Lott spokeswoman Lauren Cooney has urged anyone who bought an entry from the store the check their tickets.

"A Mackay resident or visitor is destined for a rewarding 2021 after pocketing $50 million in Thursday night's Powerball draw - but first they need to check their ticket," she said.

"Make sure you check your wallet, handbag, fridge door, or anywhere else you may have stored your tickets".

"Previous winners have found valuable tickets in all sorts of places."

News Central owner Louis Pastega said he had felt like he'd won his own lottery when he heard the winning ticket was bought at his store.

"We're so pleased to hear the news that one of our customers has won this incredible prize," he said.

"It's absolutely amazing. I really hope it has to a local, someone who needs it".

"We've sold around four division one winning entries over a few years. This is by far the biggest".

The entry was the only division one winning entry in Powerball draw 1292 on Thursday.

The winning numbers were 13, 25, 30, 3, 19, 16 and 22 with the Powerball number 10.

