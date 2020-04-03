STILL OPEN: How 6 of our best-loved eateries are coping

WE WANT to support our local businesses - so let us know what your favourite place is doing to survive in these tough times. Email news@northernstar.com.au.

The Spotted Pig

The Spotted Pig, located at 3 Alphadale Road, is still open for business. The cafe is still providing a wide ranging takeaway menu including brekkie rolls, croissants, burgers and salads for the health conscious. All of the Spotted Pig’s house-made cold pressed juices and coffee are available for takeaway as well. Call 66243441 to order ahead of your arrival.

The Bank Cafe and Espresso

Found in the heart of Lismore’s CBD, Bank Cafe and Espresso are still trading under a takeaway model. The cafe is working to a restricted menu for breakfast menu and lunch. All the breakfast favourites there including smashed avocado, bacon and egg rolls and toasties. For those keen for a lunch fix there’s falafel, southern fried chicken, salt and pepper tofu and burgers. Bank Cafe’s still producing seriously good coffee too. Open from 7am to 2:30pm.

Lighthouse Beach Cafe

The Lighthouse kiosk is still operating with a takeaway menu from 7am to 2pm. From Friday through to Sunday, the Lighthouse is also providing home dinners which can be picked up or delivered. The take-home dinner menu is online while orders can be arranged at 6686 4380.

Clunes Store and Cellars

Clunes Store and Cellars is still operating as per usual, with the cafe providing takeaway only. The general store has home delivery available and is a pick-up point for Stockpot Kitchen orders in Clunes. Contact info@clunesstore.com.au for home delivery.

Eltham Valley Pantry

While you can’t sit and take in the farmhouse views at Eltham Valley Pantry, you can still enjoy their diverse menu. The Pantry has pick-up or delivery points available. On the takeaway menu this week is cottage pie, green curry and much more. Meals can be picked up from Republic of Coffee Lismore, Eltham Pantry on usual hours or Lions Park, Bangalow Road on Monday to Saturday 3pm to 6pm. Text 0425 263 600 or Facebook Message for orders

Cafe Swish

Cafe Swish is still operating the majority of it’s menu as takeaway online from 7am-1pm at this stage. Ballina locals in the CBD may be able to get deliveries provided on foot but there are no car deliveries at this stage. Call ahead on 6681 4033.