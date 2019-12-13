Still no answers as to why Daniel Lewis was killed by police

Daniel Lewis was shot dead by police in an incident in Norman Gardens on August 30 last year.

Daniel Lewis was shot dead by police in an incident in Norman Gardens on August 30 last year.

INVESTIGATIONS are still ongoing 16 months later around the circumstances of why Daniel Lewis was shot dead by police at a Norman Gardens residence.

Mr Lewis, who was 36 years old at the time, had only been living in Rockhampton for a short time, moving to the region from Melbourne after being raised in New Zealand.

He had two teenage children, aged 17 and 18, who live in New Zealand.

Police were called to a disturbance at Geoff Wilson Dr just after 7pm on August 30, 2018.

It understood fighting could be heard inside the home and a man was threatening a male teenager.

It is then understood police were confronted by Mr Lewis with a knife and police drew their weapons and fired.

Mr Lewis was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mr Lewis's family confirmed on social media he was suffering from mental health issues.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service told The Morning Bulletin investigations were still ongoing by the Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner.

When asked if officers were stood down following the incident, QPS advised "officers involved in this incident remain operational".

The Coroners Courts of Queensland, advised the state coroner had carriage of the investigation into the death of Mr Lewis.

As he died in custody it is mandatory within the terms of the Coroners Act 2003 that an inquest be held.

A date for the listing of this inquest will be determined once all material has been considered.

When questioning why it had taken more than a year, The Morning Bulletin was advised "the length of time for coronial investigations depends on each case's unique circumstances."