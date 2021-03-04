Menu
Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1, 2020.
STILL MISSING: Elizabeth was last seen five month ago

Cathy Adams
3rd Mar 2021 11:00 PM
It is five months since 72-year-old Elizabeth "Jean" Forman was last seen, taking a morning walk near her property on Friday Hut Road, Brooklet.

Police said Ms Forman was still missing.

The last sighting of her was on October 1 at 11.40am.

Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast – Support Operations helped in a recent search for missing woman Elizabeth Forman.
A search of surrounding bush and farms was launched when she failed to return home, without success.

Mrs Forman was described as being of caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 173cm tall, with dyed short blue hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy top and black leggings.

Police and her family were concerned for her wellbeing due to her having a medical condition.

They encourage anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

