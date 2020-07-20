Steve Smith spotted in Byron Bay with celebrity trainer

Steve Smith of Australiahas been spotted in Byron Bay over the weekend. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

WORLD-CLASS Australian cricketer Steve Smith has called Byron Bay home for a week as he got through a mini-pre-season with celebrity trainer Luke Zocchi.

Smith, who usually lives in Sydney resident, was put through his paces by Zocchi as they completed a series of barbell workouts, cardio sessions and ice baths.

Smith is best known for deeds on the field as a star batsman for the Australian cricket team, where he has become one of the world’s best with 35 international hundreds across all formats.

The pair shared the snippets of the training program across their respective Instagram pages over the weekend.

The training comes after Cricket Australia announced a preliminary 26-man squad last week, in which Smith was named, for a potential tour of England in September.

Smith also enjoyed some time out at popular Byron Bay food destination The Farm.

Luke Zocchi is well-known for his role in preparing Chris Hemsworth for his movies, especially Marvel series Thor.

With Hemsworth also living in Byron Bay, the pair also work together on Hemsworth’s fitness app Centre, which features Zocchi in several of the workouts.

Zocchi has also achieved relative personal success after he was named Men’s Health People’s Choice Cover Winner for 2020.

Earlier this year, Zocchi helped put a squad of 30 swimmers through their paces as they looked to shake-up training in the North Coast.

Byron Bay has become a hotspot for celebrity activity in recent months after Zac Efron was spotted around Byron Bay in recent months.

Certainly seems like Byron Bay is the place to be seen.