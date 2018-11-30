Menu
Steph Curry has had the perfect response to a young fan.
Basketball

NBA star’s classy response to sad girl

30th Nov 2018 9:35 AM

A nine-year-old girl has sent a letter to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry asking why there aren't any of his signature sneakers for sale for girls.

Curry's response? Priceless.

Riley Morrison from Napa, California penned a letter to Curry which her dad Chris posted to his Instagram on November 19.

The letter shared her frustration at not being able to find his signature basketball sneakers in girls sizes.

She wrote: "I am a big fan of yours. I enjoy going to Warriors games with my dad.

"I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5's because I'm starting a new basketball season. My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5's for sale in the girls section. However, they did have them for sale under the boys section, even to customise.

"I know you support girls athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5's too."

The story was picked up and Riley told Teen Vogue she had been playing basketball since she was four.

"I wanted to write the letter because it seems unfair that the shoes are only in the boys' section and not in the girls' section," Riley said. "I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too."

When her dad Chris, broke the news, he was proud of her response.

"She looked at me and said, 'Dad, that's not fair,'" Chris told Teen Vogue. "And I said, 'Well maybe you can write a letter.'"

Curry has been an advocate for women's right issues and penned a piece on The Players' Tribune in August about being a father to girls.

Caring about equality for women, Curry got back to Riley in the perfect way.

He said he has "spent the last 2 day talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issues" and pledged the company was "correcting this now" in his own handwritten note.

He also said he'd send on a pair of Curry 5's and Curry 6's when they're ready to go, as well as alluding to hosting Riley and her family in March 8 in Oakland.

Curry really is a marketer's dream.

