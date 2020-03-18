Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Static roadside breath and drug testing suspended

Deborah Friend
18th Mar 2020 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE will be no static roadside breath and drug tests in the Whitsundays for the foreseeable future.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) has suspended static (multi-vehicle) roadside breath and drug tests to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. However, mobile patrols will remain.

This approach will take immediate effect across the state and remain in place until further notice.

The decision has been made to minimise health risks to QPS officers and the community, according to a police spokesman.

“Road safety continues to be a significant priority for the QPS,” the spokesman said.

“The QPS will continue to undertake random breath and drug testing through high visibility mobile patrols.

“The QPS is constantly conducting risk assessments and considering health advice to ensure officer and community safety as the COVID-19 situation unfolds.”

coronavirus queenslance police service roadside breath tests roadside drug tests
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How coastal weddings will fare with COVID-19 and travel bans

        premium_icon How coastal weddings will fare with COVID-19 and travel bans

        News BANS on large gatherings will also affect some couples hoping to tie the knot in the coming months.

        • 18th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
        Virus impacts on retail businesses

        Virus impacts on retail businesses

        News EVENTS are being cancelled, people are working from home and retail businesses are...

        Byron company’s ‘race against time’ to get clients home

        premium_icon Byron company’s ‘race against time’ to get clients home

        News “Our lives are going to take a serious disruption"

        Will backpackers be covered for COVID-19 treatment?

        premium_icon Will backpackers be covered for COVID-19 treatment?

        News THE North Coast is a hotspot for travellers, but will their insurance (if they have...