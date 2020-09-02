Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

State’s mini-Budget plan revealed

by Jessica Marszalek
2nd Sep 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The State Government will release its economic update next Monday, with the Treasurer and Premier expected to face a parliamentary grilling four days later.

Delivery of the Queensland Budget was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic update will be delivered instead, just eight weeks before Queenslanders are due to vote.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Cameron Dick will take part in a mini-Budget estimates session on Friday week to take questions from Government and Opposition MPs on the update.

Mr Dick has already revealed Queensland's debt figure will reach $100.7 billion by June 2020, up from the $83.8 billion predicted in December, with half of that on the books of government-owned corporations.

The 2019-20 year ended with a $5.9 billion deficit instead of the $151 million surplus predicted in the Mid-Year Fiscal and Economic Review, and GST receipts have fallen by $2.5 billion over two years.

That's come as Queensland has seen a catastrophic fall in revenue of at least $6.5 billion over 2019-20 and 2020-21.

At the same time, it's spent $6 billion on COVID-19 health and economic initiatives.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘QLD happy to host footy players… but not us’

        Premium Content ‘QLD happy to host footy players… but not us’

        News KEVIN Hogan slammed the QLD Government’s announcement the AFL Grand Final will be held in Brisbane.

        • 2nd Sep 2020 3:00 PM
        What the recession means for you

        Premium Content What the recession means for you

        News New Australian Bureau of Statistics data confirms the recession we couldn’t avoid...

        Explained: Paperless prescriptions from your doctor

        Premium Content Explained: Paperless prescriptions from your doctor

        News THERE are two ways your doctor will be able to issue prescriptions without the use...

        Hospital staff 'treated as punching bags’, claims union

        Premium Content Hospital staff 'treated as punching bags’, claims union

        News THE Health Services Union has raised concerns over security arrangements at Lismore...