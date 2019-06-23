State of Origin: When to watch game two
HERE'S when and where to catch game two of the State of Origin on Sunday 23 June 2019.
KICK OFF TIME (AEST)
Scheduled for 7:40PM
Pre-match entertainment starts 7:15PM
WHERE TO WATCH IN AUSTRALIA
If you're not heading to your local pub, you can always watch from home on Channel 9. If you're looking to tune in online, 9NOW will be livestreaming the game. The Courier Mail will also live blog the game with updates, highlights and game commentary.
LADBROKES ODDS FOR GAME TWO
QLD 1.90, NSW 1.90
TEAMS
New South Wales
1. James Tedesco
2. Blake Ferguson
3. Tom Trbojevic
4. Jack Wighton
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. James Maloney
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Damien Cook
10. Paul Vaughan
11. Boyd Cordner (c)
12. Tyson Frizell
13. Jake Trbojevic
14. Dale Finucane
15. Tariq Sims
16. Cameron Murray
17. Wade Graham
Queensland
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Corey Oates
3. Michael Morgan
4. Will Chambers
5. Dane Gagai
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)
8. Dylan Napa
9. Ben Hunt
10. Josh Papalii
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
14. Moses Mbye
15. Jarrod Wallace
16. Tim Glasby
17. David Fifita
18. Christian Welch
19. Edrick Lee
20. Corey Norman