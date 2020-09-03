Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Star’s son is her absolute spitting image

by Nick Bond
3rd Sep 2020 10:38 AM

 

For all those still yearning for a five-piece Spice Girls reunion, we may have found a solution.

Reticent-to-reunite Spice, Victoria Beckham, this week celebrated son Romeo's 18th birthday, and her post marking her second-oldest child's milestone revealed that he's the spitting image of both of his parents - in particular, his very famous mum.

Honestly, put this boy in a little black Gucci dress and he could play Wembley with Geri, Emma and the Mels without fans knowing the difference:

 

Romeo and little sister Harper.
Romeo and little sister Harper.

Take a look at Romeo and his mum side-by-side:

 

Romeo Beckham at 18 …
Romeo Beckham at 18 …

 

… and mum Victoria at 22.
… and mum Victoria at 22.

Romeo's dad David Beckham got in on the birthday action too, posing alongside his now-adult son who has officially outgrown him:

 

Romeo and dad David measure up.
Romeo and dad David measure up.

RELATED: Inside Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday bash

It's been a busy few months for the Beckhams as Romeo's older brother Brooklyn, 21, and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz got engaged back in July.

And the couple have given fans a few glimpses at Peltz's engagement ring, which The Sun reports cost a quarter of a million pounds - that's roughly $A453,000.

 

David and Victoria on a 2019 red carpet. Picture: Getty
David and Victoria on a 2019 red carpet. Picture: Getty

 

An insider told the paper that Brooklyn's dad David, 45, and mum Victoria, 46, have already given their blessing to the marriage.

"It's a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet."

RELATED: Victoria Beckham in trademark battle with Aussie skincare company

The Beckham children celebrate, L-R: Harper, Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn.
The Beckham children celebrate, L-R: Harper, Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn.

Victoria also posted a slideshow of videos and photos of her son for his 18th birthday - including a young Romeo excitedly watching his mum on stage as part of the Spice Girls' 2007/08 reunion world tour.

 

Originally published as Star's son is her absolute spitting image

More Stories

Show More
celebrity romeo beckham spice girls victoria beckham

Just In

    Just In

      12 new COVID cases in NSW

      12 new COVID cases in NSW
      • 3rd Sep 2020 11:28 AM

      Top Stories

        Claims lack of hospital security puts staff at risk denied

        Premium Content Claims lack of hospital security puts staff at risk denied

        News THE health district has rejected claims by the health union that security was not adequate at Lismore Base Hospital.

        • 3rd Sep 2020 11:00 AM
        REVEALED: Which crimes are most common in your town?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Which crimes are most common in your town?

        News How did your region fare in the release of a crime statistics report

        Local Catholic school fees used to prop up Sydney campuses

        Premium Content Local Catholic school fees used to prop up Sydney campuses

        News Millions worth of fees paid in Lismore Diocese used at Sydney schools

        ‘QLD happy to host footy players… but not us’

        Premium Content ‘QLD happy to host footy players… but not us’

        News KEVIN Hogan slammed the QLD Government’s announcement the AFL Grand Final will be...