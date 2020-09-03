Star’s son is her absolute spitting image

For all those still yearning for a five-piece Spice Girls reunion, we may have found a solution.

Reticent-to-reunite Spice, Victoria Beckham, this week celebrated son Romeo's 18th birthday, and her post marking her second-oldest child's milestone revealed that he's the spitting image of both of his parents - in particular, his very famous mum.

Honestly, put this boy in a little black Gucci dress and he could play Wembley with Geri, Emma and the Mels without fans knowing the difference:

Romeo and little sister Harper.

Take a look at Romeo and his mum side-by-side:

Romeo Beckham at 18 …

… and mum Victoria at 22.

Romeo's dad David Beckham got in on the birthday action too, posing alongside his now-adult son who has officially outgrown him:

Romeo and dad David measure up.

It's been a busy few months for the Beckhams as Romeo's older brother Brooklyn, 21, and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz got engaged back in July.

And the couple have given fans a few glimpses at Peltz's engagement ring, which The Sun reports cost a quarter of a million pounds - that's roughly $A453,000.

David and Victoria on a 2019 red carpet. Picture: Getty

An insider told the paper that Brooklyn's dad David, 45, and mum Victoria, 46, have already given their blessing to the marriage.

"It's a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet."

The Beckham children celebrate, L-R: Harper, Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn.

Victoria also posted a slideshow of videos and photos of her son for his 18th birthday - including a young Romeo excitedly watching his mum on stage as part of the Spice Girls' 2007/08 reunion world tour.

