Star’s disastrous Indiana Jones audition

Harry Hamlin believes his disastrous - and bizarre - audition for Raiders of the Lost Ark is the reason he's never worked with Steven Spielberg.

In 1978, Hamlin was on a short-list of actors for the famed role of Indiana Jones and was asked to come in and read for Spielberg and George Lucas. He and actress Stephanie Zimbalist, who was auditioning for Marion, came in together for the audition.

"When I got there, Steven came down," Hamlin, 68, recently told Page Six. "He said, 'Harry, Stephanie, I'm so sorry, but George's plane is going to be late. He's flying down from San Francisco and it's going to be at least 45 minutes until he gets here'."

Spielberg then bizarrely asked the actors to bake a chocolate cake for Lucas in the production studio's kitchen while they waited for him to arrive.

Harrison Ford took the iconic role …

"He closed the door and left and we were standing alone in this kitchen," Hamlin continued. "I said, 'Stephanie, have you ever made a chocolate cake?' And she said, 'No…'"

The pair then spent 40 minutes talking as they attempted to make a cake with no instructions.

"During that time, because Amy Irving (Spielberg's future wife from 1985-1989) had been a good friend of mine, I was talking about how Amy was calling her friend group in LA and saying that this guy, this director guy was stalking her in New York and how she was kind of getting annoyed because this guy, Steven Spielberg, was showing up at the stage door every night with flowers."

He continued, "It never occurred to me … that we were actually in the audition while we were making the cake."

He failed to impress Steven Spielberg.

Or George Lucas. Picture: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hamlin said the kitchen was bugged with cameras and microphones while Spielberg and Lucas were upstairs watching them, seeing if they had chemistry.

"I'd been riffing on how annoying Steven Spielberg was to my friend Amy, so hey, guess what? I didn't get the part, OK, and I've never worked with Steven Spielberg, and I grant you that I never will work with Steven Spielberg, and I never learned how to make a cake."

The role of Indy, of course, ended up going to Harrison Ford - although there's no word on whether he was asked to bake a cake. Karen Allen played Marion.

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission